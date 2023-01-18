Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $28.31 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $891.30 million and $28.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006166 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002070 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,260,316 coins and its circulating supply is 923,839,316 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.