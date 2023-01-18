The Bankers Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BNKR traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102.40 ($1.25). 2,089,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,162. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,250.00. The Bankers Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 90.88 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.39 ($1.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($23,917.02).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

