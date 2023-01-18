The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $35.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.09. 5,488,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.06. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

