The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €225.00 ($244.57) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €149.50 ($162.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €183.35 ($199.29) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €161.50.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

