The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

TGODF stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.24. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

