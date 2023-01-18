The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance
TGODF stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.24. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
About Green Organic Dutchman
