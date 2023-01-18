The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

