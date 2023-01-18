ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 192.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.48.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.15). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 290.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

