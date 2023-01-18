Thunder Brawl Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $475.08 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $475.08 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01655316 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,041.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

