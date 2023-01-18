Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Financial Comparison

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.06) -2.33 Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 7.62 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -60.00% Thunder Mountain Gold -441.44% -139.69% -54.92%

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

