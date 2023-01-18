TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

