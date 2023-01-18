TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TDPAY stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. TOD’S has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.30.

About TOD’S

TOD’S SpA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include hand-crafted shoes, sportswear, casual wear, and leather shoes.

