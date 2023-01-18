TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TOD’S Stock Performance
Shares of TDPAY stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. TOD’S has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.30.
About TOD’S
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOD’S (TDPAY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.