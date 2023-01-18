Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.82 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00011064 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.04 billion and approximately $36.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00233601 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003055 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37327146 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $37,052,012.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.