Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 7,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Shares of TOEYF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.