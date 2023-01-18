TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in December

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPCO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. TPCO has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

