TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in December

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TPCO Stock Up 24.5 %
TPCO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. TPCO has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.67.
TPCO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.