Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE TT opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $183.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

