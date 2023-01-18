Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,212. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

