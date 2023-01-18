Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. 67,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

