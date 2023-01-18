Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWJ stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. 97,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,325. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

