Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $606,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,437. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.01.

