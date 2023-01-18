Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,086,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 4.2 %

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 214,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

