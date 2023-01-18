TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 426,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

