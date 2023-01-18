Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
