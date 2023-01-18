Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 275,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

