Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Troika Media Group Trading Down 16.6 %
Shares of TRKAW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.32.
