Trust Investment Advisors Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

