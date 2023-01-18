Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,654 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

