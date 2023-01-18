Trust Investment Advisors Has $990,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 292,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

