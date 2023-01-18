Trust Investment Advisors Invests $1.28 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Target makes up 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,580. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

