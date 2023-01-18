Trust Investment Advisors Sells 2,222 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. 148,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,487. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

