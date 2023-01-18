Trust Investment Advisors Takes $226,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 103,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks by 68.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 454,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 185,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,345. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.