TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

TRX Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

TRX stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 325.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TRX Gold worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

