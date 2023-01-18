TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 770.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

