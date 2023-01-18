Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $253,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.21. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

