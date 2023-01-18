Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of TRKNY stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
