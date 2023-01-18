TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 6.4%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 6,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,406,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSP. Truist Financial downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

TuSimple Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TuSimple by 295.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

