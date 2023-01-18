Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 879,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Tuya Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
