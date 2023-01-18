Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 879,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 202.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 667,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 102.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 448.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

