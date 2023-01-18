TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.80 ($1.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.60. The firm has a market cap of £173.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7,600.00.

In related news, insider Sharon Parr purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($37,095.79).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

