Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.