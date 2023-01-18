UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,245 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,245 ($15.19) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.47) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.22) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) price target on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.53).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($17.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,421.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,455.40. The stock has a market cap of £58.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,319.08. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.83).

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,148.80). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,311.17). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

