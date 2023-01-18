UBS Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $55.00 Price Target

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $55.00 price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 33,522,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,041,090. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

