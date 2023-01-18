UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($61.01) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

RIO opened at GBX 6,148 ($75.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,685.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,125.92. The company has a market capitalization of £99.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 693.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

