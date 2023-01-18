UBS Group Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($77.17) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Siltronic stock opened at €79.60 ($86.52) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($166.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.33.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

