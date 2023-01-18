UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 53,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,167,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $391,911 in the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in UiPath by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 46,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UiPath by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,779 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 329,651 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.