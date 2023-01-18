Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $44.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.