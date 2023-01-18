Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $198.78 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $198.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00029700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00403657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004882 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.49379479 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $106,407,028.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.