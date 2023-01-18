United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,011.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
United Community Banks Price Performance
Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.64.
About United Community Banks
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBIO)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.