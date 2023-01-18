United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,011.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

