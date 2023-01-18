United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.79. 7,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,795. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $393.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.09.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

