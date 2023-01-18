Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $23.43 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $922,738.16 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

