UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 10,550.0% in December

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 10,550.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UTime Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UTME opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Get UTime alerts:

About UTime

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.