UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 10,550.0% in December

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 10,550.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UTime Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of UTME opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
About UTime
