Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,760. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

