Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock valued at $63,584,714. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
